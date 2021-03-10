Amanda Kloots reveals her son's adorable new habit in sweet video The star is mother to a one-year-old boy

Amanda Kloots is the doting mother to an adorable one-year old boy, Elvis, and she's shared his cute new habit in a sweet video.

In two heart-warming clips, The Talk host showed how her son pretended to fall over and then ask for a toy truck so he would feel better.

"Oh no, did you just fall down?" the star asked her son in a motherly tone. "Are you okay? Oh, did you hurt yourself?"

After her son cheekily responded "yes", she asked: "You did? What can I do to help you?"

With a smile on his face, Elvis then asked for a toy trash truck from his mother.

In a second more amusing video, Amanda questioned whether her son really needed the truck, saying: "You seem fine, by the way. You seem really, like, in good spirits. You don't seem like you're distraught in any way."

She then asked: "I think you're trying to pull a fast one on your mama. Are you trying to pull a fast one?" to which her son nodded and beamed "Mm-hmm."

Fans loved the star's adorable video

In the caption, Amanda joked that her son was already "starting to act" adding: "I don't know if I should be nervous or proud or where he learned this new game!"

Fans fell in love with the adorable videos, with one enthusing: "Omg! I cannot, his smile 'yesss.'"

Another joked: "Give him an Oscar but with a gold truck on it," while a third fan said: "He's too cute!!! And such a good actor!!!!"

One fan jested: "Oh no!!! So cute…. but you are in trouble," while a different one noted that he might've picked up the acting bug from his late father, saying: "Hahahaha. An Actor!!!! Just like Daddy."

Amanda is now a single mother to Elvis

One parent shared her own hilarious story, saying: "I love it! I caught my kids on the couch when they were little looking very guilty.

"I asked what they were doing and they told me they were being chickens. I lifted them off and found a dozen eggs under them, broken of course.

"I had to walk down the hall I was laughing so hard. Enjoy every moment of your adventure!"

Elvis' father is actor Nick Cordero, who tragically died last June from complications caused by COVID-19.

Amanda recently paid tribute to her late husband in a heartbreaking post, writing: "Oh how I miss you. Every second of every day. How I miss your smile, you grabbing me for a hug, my head on your chest when we sleep.

"I miss your voice. I miss walking in the house seeing you holding a guitar and working on music. I miss cooking dinner together, having conversations with you over wine. I miss standing by your gorgeous side, all 6'5 of you!"

