Phillip Schofield shares emotional message to daughter Ruby with rare photo The This Morning star apologised for not being able to see her

Phillip Schofield was overcome with emotion when he wished his daughter Ruby a happy birthday on Thursday's This Morning.

Marking her 25th birthday, the 58-year-old apologised that he was not able to see her due to the lockdown as they do not live together.

"I am going to start, it's my daughter Ruby's birthday today, she has joined the lockdown birthday club," he said. To which, co-host Holly Willoughby gushed: "Aww happy birthday, Ruby!" Phillip added: "Happy birthday, Ruby, sorry I can't see you, darling, but have a lovely day."

The doting dad, who also shares Molly, 27, with wife Stephanie Lowe, moved out from the family home after he bravely came out as gay. He moved into his £2million Chiswick property in September 2020, and the leafy West London location is a hit with the A-list and is home to co-star Holly and ITV pal Declan Donnelly.

Phillip shared this snap to mark his daughter Ruby's birthday

After the show, Phillip shared a rare black-and-white photograph with his youngest daughter. He wrote: "Welcome to the lockdown birthday club @rubyschofe. Love you so much and happy birthday gorgeous [heart emojis]."

Speaking to Holly last year about coming out to his family, Phillip said: "Steph has been incredible – I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met.

"My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph's entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support. Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up."

