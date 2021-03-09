Phillip Schofield, 58, receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine - see heartwarming post Lorraine Kelly and Ruth Langsford have had their jabs too!

Phillip Schofield has revealed he has received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Taking to his Instagram page to share a snap from his appointment, the This Morning star, 58, told his followers that the jab was "painless".

In the heartawrming post, the presenter thanked the medical team for doing a wonderful job. "All painlessly jabbed up [smiling emoji] that couldn't have been any easier, more efficient or friendlier, thank you to Lisa and the team," he wrote.

In another picture, Phillip shared his Covid-19 information leaflet and vaccine card after having a dose of the Oxford/ AstraZeneca vaccine.

The news comes hours after fellow ITV star Lorraine Kelly revealed she had hers too. "Hurrah! I've had my first vaccine," she said. "Thank you to all volunteers and NHS staff at Marlow centre. Feel very lucky. Easy peasy and no side effects. Thanks also to armed forces all over the country - we will get there xxx #thankful #happy #lucky #love."

The TV star shared this snap from his vaccine centre

Ruth Langsford, 60, received her first jab last month. At the time, she told her followers: "JUST HAD MY VACCINE!! Feel SO grateful. Thought it was a scam message at first as I wasn’t expecting to be called until March!

"Thank you everybody, staff & volunteers, at the vaccination centre in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey...a quick, well organised and very friendly experience. The jab took seconds and was painless. Thank you @stephanieshervington for being so lovely....you & your colleagues are doing an amazing job.

"Another step forward to being able to see my Mum again I hope. Thank you @nhsengland @astrazeneca @oxford_uni #covid #vaccine."

