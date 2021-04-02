Tom Brady celebrates date night in with incredible cake The NFL star's romantic night was completed with an incredible cake

Tom Brady has celebrated a romantic date night in with his wife Gisele Bündchen, and the evening finished with an incredible cake.

The NFL star took to his Instagram Stories to show off the cake, which was styled as an American football field with green fondant icing and white lines across it as well as mini footballs decorating the sides.

In the centre of the dessert was a huge photo which featured the player, Gisele and Tom's three children all beaming with pride.

Tom co-parents his eldest son, Jack, aged 13, with ex-wife Bridget Moynahan, and shares two children with Gisele, son Benjamin, aged 11, and daughter Vivian, aged eight.

"Candlelit dinner and an amazing cake," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wrote, alongside a heart emoji.

The photograph on the cake had a sweet meaning, as it was taken after Tom won his seventh Super Bowl earlier this year.

The snap was taken not long after the end of the game, as Tom was still wearing his eye blacks and confetti surrounded the happy family.

The cake featured a very sweet photo

The family are currently staying in Costa Rica, and in photos obtained by the MailOnline, Tom and Gisele were looking all loved up following their 12th wedding anniversary.

Gisele looked absolutely stunning as she styled a black fitted mini-dress with a thigh-high split, which she dressed down with a pair of sandals.

The supermodel wore her long hair in loose waves, opting for some sun-kissed makeup and finishing the look with a pair of gold earrings.

Tom kept his look casual, going for a blue T-shirt and red shorts, which highlighted his injured knee.

Tom and Gisele recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary

The NFL star recently underwent a minor surgery on his knee, but is expected to have made a full recovery by the start of the 2021 season.

In an interview with ESPN, Jason Licht, the general manager of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers confirmed that the star quarterback was progressing well.

"I talked to him last week," Jason said. "I know things are going well."

But he refused to put a timeframe on Tom's recovery, explaining: "I don't want to put an exact timeline on it right now because I don't want to set expectations one way or the other, but I know that things are going very well."

