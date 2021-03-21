Tom Brady shares rare photo of oldest son Jack during family day out The American football star is also dad to children Vivian and Benjamin, who he shares with wife Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady is a doting dad to three children and over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player enjoyed a fun day out with them all.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the American footballer shared a sweet picture of his kids climbing up a dirt pile during a family walk.

In the caption, Tom wrote: "A dab, a jump, a smile, all on a dirt pile."

Tom shares oldest son Jack, 13, with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan, and younger children Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, eight, with wife Gisele Bundchen.

The NFL player has remained good friends with Bridget, who recently paid tribute to him on his Super Bowl 55 victory over Kansas City Chiefs in February.

The actress, known for her role in the police drama Blue Bloods, wrote: "Could not be more proud @tombrady said he would do it and he did. Congratulations @buccaneers."

Tom Brady shared a rare photo of his three children - Jack, Benjamin and Vivian

The post included two pictures of the star, one following the end of the game, and another showing him reaching out to their son Jack, who headed to Florida to support his dad from the stands.

Tom and Bridget dated for three years and their split was confirmed in 2006, with a representative for Bridget telling PEOPLE: "[They] amicably ended their three-year relationship several weeks ago. We ask for your respect and consideration of their privacy. No further comments will be made."

Gisele with Jack and Benjamin at the Super Bowl

Just weeks after the shock announcement, Tom's new relationship with supermodel Gisele was confirmed and two months later, Bridget announced she was expecting Tom's first child.

Talking about the day she got the news in her 2018 memoir titled Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, Gisele said that Bridget's pregnancy "wasn't an easy time" for her, but she referred to Jack as her "bonus child".

Tom and Gisele recently celebrated their twelfth wedding anniversary and Tom paid tribute to his wife on Instagram when he wrote: "Happy anniversary!! I couldn’t have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said 'I do' 12 years ago.

Gisele and Tom recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary

"I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow! You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know.

"You always do what’s right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo."

