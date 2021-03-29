Tom Brady shares incredible beach photo with all three children during family day out The sports superstar took to social media to share a fun picture of his kids

Tom Brady spent the weekend enjoying the surf and sand with his three children.

The sports superstar took to social media to share a fun picture of his kids posing in the water as Tom appeared to keep an eye on them from a balcony.

He later posted a snap of an infinity pool surrounded by clear blue oceans.

MORE: Tom Brady makes heartfelt comment about oldest son Jack

Tom shared this sweet beach snap

"Have a great week," he captioned the picture.

Tom does not often share pictures with his children, but earlier in March the American footballer shared a sweet picture of his kids climbing up a dirt pile during a family walk.

In the caption, Tom wrote: "A dab, a jump, a smile, all on a dirt pile."

Tom has been spending quality time with his kids

Tom shares oldest son Jack, 13, with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan, and younger children Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, eight, with wife Gisele Bundchen.

MORE: Tom Brady celebrates 'joyous' news with wife Gisele Bünchen: 'How lucky am I?'

MORE: Tom Brady's ex-partner Bridget Moynahan reacts to Super Bowl win and shares sweet picture of their son

Gisele also recently shared a rare video of her kids as she took to social media on Saturday in honour of a new campaign to get children reading.

"Everyone deserves to dream, and to have the experience of telling and listening to stories," Gisele captioned the video.

"Since time began, human beings have been telling stories to one another. Some people even believe we’re human because we tell stories!"

Gisele and his kids were with him in Florida for his Super Bowl win

In the video, her two young ones cuddled up to her as they read a book together.

Tom and Bridget dated for three years and their split was confirmed in 2006.

But just weeks after the shock announcement, Tom's new relationship with supermodel Gisele was confirmed - and then two months later, Bridget announced she was expecting Tom's first child.

Talking about the day she got the news in her 2018 memoir titled Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, Gisele said that Bridget's pregnancy "wasn't an easy time" for her, but she referred to Jack as her "bonus child".

Tom and Gisele recently celebrated their twelfth wedding anniversary.

Read more HELLO! US stories here