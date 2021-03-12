Tom Brady shares exciting announcement – and Gisele Bündchen has the best reaction The NFL star has an exciting year ahead

Tom Brady made an exciting announcement about his future on Friday – and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, couldn't have been prouder!

The NFL star posted a photo of himself signing a new contract with his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in what is reported to be a one-year extension to the 2022 season.

Captioning the snap, Tom wrote: "In pursuit of 8...LFG @buccaneers we’re keeping the band together."

Tom is referring to his hopes of winning an eighth Super Bowl championship ring following his seventh victory with the Buccaneers after their triumph against the Kansas City Chiefs in February. His previous six wins were with the New England Patriots.

Reacting to his news, Gisele was among the first to comment, excitedly writing: "Let's Go!!!!" followed by a red heart emoji.

Tom's fans were equally as excited by the news, with one commenting: "Great news!" A second said: "Greatest quarterback ever!" A third added: "We get to watch another year of greatness."

Tom has extended his contract into the 2022 season

Tom and Gisele recently celebrated their twelfth wedding anniversary and Tom paid tribute to his wife on Instagram when he wrote: "Happy anniversary!! I couldn’t have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said 'I do' 12 years ago.

"I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow! You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know.

"You always do what’s right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo."

Tom won his seventh Super Bowl in February

Gisele returned the love with a post of her own, writing: "Happy anniversary my love! I can’t believe it’s already been 12 years! We have gone through so much and have grown so much together."

She added: "There [is] nothing that I love more then you and our family and there is no one that I rather share my life with than you! Te amo."

