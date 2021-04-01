Tom Brady's fans worry Gisele won't be happy after he shows off fake tattoo on Twitter His fans also praised his sense of humour

Tom Brady took to Twitter to show off a "new" leg tattoo - and fans were stunned.

The NFL star shared two photos, supposedly of his new ink, and the picture that had inspired it – one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians celebrating the Super Bowl win during the boat parade in February.

Earlier in the week, Bruce had revealed that he had commemorated the team's victory with a tattoo; a giant back piece dedicated to the Buccaneers.

"I'm a man of my word," he wrote on Twitter, referring to the fact that he had said he would get inked up if his team won the game. "Well I got mine and I love it!!"

Shortly after, Tom pretended to have also gotten a commemorative ink. "Looks great coach. I decided to get one too," he wrote alongside the photoshopped images showing his fake tattoo.

Looks great coach...I decided to get one too https://t.co/mZgyCmUaLZ pic.twitter.com/GiIERlQo3Z — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 31, 2021

Many fans believe Tom Brady's joke

Fans rushed to comment on the post, many believing that the tattoo was real.

"NO, YOU DIDN'T TOM!!! You have despoiled the temple of your body if you did, and Gisele will be very mad. A tattoo of Gronk and Edelman would have been better," one wrote, whilst another remarked: "Lol no way, is that real??? that's sooooo good!!"

Others, however, got the joke and commented to show how much they appreciated his good sense of humour. "Love the sense of humor! So glad you came to Tampa!! I hope you get to toss the Lombardy again next year!!! Go Bucs!" one wrote. A second added: "How are you so good at football and Twitter!"