Gisele Bündchen spotted in fitted dress on romantic date night

Gisele Bündchen, 40, and her husband Tom Brady, 43, enjoyed a romantic date night in Costa Rica, where they are currently staying.

The couple, who recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary, were pictured looking loved-up as they sat around the dinner table in photos obtained by the MailOnline.

Dressing for the occasion, Gisele looked stunning in a black fitted midi dress with a thigh-high split, which she dressed down with sandals. In love with her look? We've found a great alternative to Gisele's pretty dress from Reformation.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gisele and her children dance in support of Tom Brady

The supermodel wore her long hair in loose waves and opted for glowing, sun-kissed makeup, accessorising simply with a pair of gold earrings.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom, meanwhile, kept it casual in a blue T-shirt and red shorts which displayed his bandaged knee.

Reformation midi dress, $189 (£160), Selfridges

Although she opted for a laid-back look with minimal accessories, there is one item of jewellery that Gisele is often pictured wearing – her stunning diamond engagement ring.

Estimated to be worth $145k, it has a very large cushion-cut, four-carat diamond in the centre and it is flanked by baguette-style gems. The ring itself is platinum and it has a four-pronged cage to grip that huge dazzling stone – so it's no wonder Gisele chose to take it off for her casual evening.

Gisele is often pictured wearing her sparkling engagement ring

Gisele and Tom are parents to Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, eight, while Tom also shares his eldest son Jack, 13, with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan.

The pair don't often share pictures with their children, but Tom shared a peek inside his family life over the weekend. Photos show him enjoying the surf and sand with his three children, with his kids posing in the water as Tom appeared to keep an eye on them from a balcony.

He later posted a snap of an infinity pool surrounded by clear blue oceans. "Have a great week," he captioned the picture.

