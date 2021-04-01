Catherine Zeta-Jones' special Instagram post leaves fans sending well wishes

Catherine Zeta-Jones wished her mom Pat a happy birthday as fans flocked to the comments to share how "beautiful" the duo are.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to my Mam! Sending all of my love to you today," shared the Welsh actress on Instagram.

The picture, a selfie taken by Catherine, sees the pair cuddling up to each other and both dolled up.

Pat wears a bright pink jumper with a patterned scarf as Catherine rocks a black geometric print sheer top.

Fans commented on their shared beauty

"Aww Happy Birthday to your beautiful Mum. I see where you get your beauty from," shared one fan.

"I’m sure she is beyond proud of the person you are," the comment read, as another shared: "Happy birthday to you Mom! She looks absolutely adorable."

Pat's step-grandson Cameron Douglas also commented: "A big HAPPY BIRTHDAY to you Pat!!! Sending my Love!"

Catherine is married to Michael Douglas

Catherine, who is married to actor Michael Douglas, previously shared an adorable throwback of her mom for Mother's Day in the UK in March.

The Oscar winner posted a series of photos to celebrate the special day, which falls two months earlier than the holiday in the United States.

In the first black and white snap, Catherine flashes a smile as she stands next to her mother wearing a sparkly sequined dress and rocking a bob full of soft curls.

Catherine shared this throwback for Mother's Day

Her mother stands at her side with a smile, wearing a black dress topped with a fabric flower as she palms her daughter’s arm.

In another photo, Pat stands with Catherine's godmother wearing a hot pink blazer over a white dress.

"It’s Mothering Sunday in my Mother Country, and the mother of all mothers is mine,I love you Mam," the Prodigal Son star captioned the photo. "And to my beautiful God Mother, Auntie Kay, I love you with all my heart."

