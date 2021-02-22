Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas look so different in throwback photo The picture went down a storm with fans

Catherine Zeta-Jones took a trip down memory lane on Sunday.

The Chicago actress shared a snapshot from the family album showing her and husband Michael Douglas posing together outside – and it went down a storm with fans!

The close-up image shows the couple smiling together for the camera, with Michael sporting a pretty impressive beard. His facial hair prompted Catherine to caption the photo: "When there was more hair on Michael's face than on my head!" along with a crying laughing emoji.

Among those to react to the image was Catherine's stepson, Cameron. The 42-year-old – Michael's eldest child with his first wife Diandra Luker - posted two flame emojis in the comments section, in amongst a number of compliments from Catherine's followers.

Catherine, 51, and Michael, 76, first met in 1998 after being introduced by Danny DeVito and went on to marry in November 2000. They are parents to two children together; Dylan, 20, and 17-year-old Carys.

Catherine shared the sweet throwback on her Instagram account

The family are incredibly close, and Catherine previously spoke about how much she has enjoyed watching her children grow up.

In an interview on the Today show, she confessed: "I kind of pre-empted the roll-your-eyes teenager years. I love it. I just love the freshness."

Catherine and Michael are proud parents to Dylan and Carys

Catherine continued: "It's all so exciting to me… I was working when I was my son's age. I was in the theatre, and I look at him, and I go, 'Wow, I was working when I was your age.' So I'm just enjoying this time, learning a whole bunch of stuff that I didn't know."

Michael, meanwhile, previously admitted there are aspects of having teenagers in the house that he is struggling to come to terms with.

Speaking to ET in 2019, the actor revealed that daughter Carys was entering the dating world. "She's looking for a boyfriend, but she's in this vernacular where everyone is a 'friend'.

Michael previously spoke about Carys entering the dating world

"I go, 'What do you mean you're friends?'" he added, later explaining that the ambiguous terminology also applied to his son, Dylan's, social life.

"They start like, 'Can I invite so and so over for a sleepover, a bunch of us?' Yeah yeah! …He invites girls and I was like, 'Wait, wait, wait, what's going on?' and he says, 'Oh no, dad, they are friends. Come on, we're friends.'"

As for Carys, he said, she was definitely “looking for love”. "She likes kind of dark, Latin types," Michael added. When asked if he's a protective father, he responded, "I'm sure I will be. I give a lot of unsolicited advice, which is not a great idea, but I can't help myself!"

