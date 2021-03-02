Catherine Zeta Jones makes hilarious comment about Michael Douglas and family genes Catherine joked she didn’t sign up for Michael to live as long as his father

Catherine Zeta Jones has joked that she didn’t "sign up" for husband Michael Douglas to live to 103.

The Prodigal Son actress appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan and spoke of their time together as a family during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was interesting because having my kids back during this time, I realised I am a homebody," she shared.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas share never-before-seen wedding footage

But she added: "There's been joy amongst our family [but] like any family it's been an unprecedented year, and we lost my father in law this this time last year.

"It was difficult but what a wonderful life he had and a legacy he left."

Michael and Catherine married in 2000

Kirk Douglas was a Hollywood icon and passed away at the age of 103.

But Catherine also joked about the Douglas genes, adding: "I said to Michael, ‘your dad passed away at a healthy 103 where did these genes come from?’

"I didn’t sign on for this 103 stuff!!"

Kirk passed away at the age of 103

Catherine and husband Michael are parents to 19-year-old son Dylan, and daughter Carys, 17, and the family have been enjoying spending quality time together over the past year.

Dylan and Carys have been living back at their family's home in Irvington, New York, during the pandemic, and Catherine previously revealed that they had all been having fun playing board games together, while at the same time, respecting each other's space.

Catherine and Carys took part in the Fendi campaign when the teenager was 16, and at the time they spoke exclusively to HELLO! about their trip to the Italian capital, as well as their sweet bond.

The Douglas family spent the pandemic together

The Darling Buds of May actress said: "Shooting in Rome was amazing. I've shot there many times and I've always loved it."

Discussing her relationship with her only daughter, Catherine said: "We are very close - we talk about everything."

Carys added: "It's really special – I am lucky. We are open and honest with each other. She has taught me all the ins and outs of life but also to have fun and to cherish every moment.”

