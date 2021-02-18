Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Welsh love nest belongs on Dream Home Makeover The couple own a home in Swansea

As well as their incredible mansion in Westchester County, New York, Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas own a home in Swansea, Wales, where Catherine was born.

The couple had the property built for £1million in 2004, with the hope that it would allow Catherine to visit her native country more often, and so that their son Dylan and daughter Carys could have a "Welsh upbringing".

Catherine's parents Dai and Pat Jones also live at the house when Catherine and Michael are in the USA.

Little details have been revealed about the home, but it is reported that there are four bedrooms inside, while aerial images of the building show that it is truly extraordinary.

Complete with three storeys, a grey exposed brick exterior, dormer windows, glass bannisters and a mammoth garage for their cars, it's also uncannily similar to the jaw-dropping renovations seen on hit Netflix show Dream Home Makeover, such as this one.

Though not featured on the programme, designer and star of the series Shea McGee shared it as inspiration on her feed, and it's just like her own family home.

Catherine and Michael's home is also surrounded by acres of Greenland including their own enormous garden.

As for their house in NY, Architectural Digest states that they bought it for £3.6million ($4.5million) in 2019, after downsizing from their former £16million home nearby.

Nonetheless, their current residence sits on a whopping 12-acre estate and has been described as "arguably the best large track of riverfront property available in Westchester". Catherine and Michael have revealed glimpses of several areas inside since moving in, including their stunning living room, a bathroom that could rival a luxury spa, a gorgeous state-of-the-art kitchen and even a music room for the family to enjoy.

