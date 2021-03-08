Catherine Zeta-Jones shares rare photo of daughter Carys alongside heartfelt tribute The Chicago actress shares two children with husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared a stunning photo of her teenage daughter Carys to mark International Women's Day.

The Chicago actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a beautiful headshot of her 17-year-old posing on the beach, alongside a heartfelt message.

The Hollywood star wrote: "To my darling daughter Carys on International Women’s Day, may the force be with you, always. I love you."

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "You're both amazing, I hope you have the best day," while another wrote: "Endless beauty." A third added: "Beautiful just like her mother."

Michael Douglas also paid tribute to Carys, along with Catherine, to mark International Women's Day.

Catherine Zeta-Jones paid a heartfelt tribute to daughter Carys on IWD

The actor posted a gorgeous picture of the pair at a VIP event taken prior to the pandemic, and wrote: "Happy International Women’s Day to the two most important women in my life. #IWD2021."

The family have been enjoying spending quality time together at their home in Irvington, New York, during the lockdown.

Appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, the Darling Buds of May actress spoke to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest about her family's living situation during the ongoing pandemic.

"It was interesting because having my kids - my son is in college and daughter is away at school - but having them back during this time I realised I am a homebody," the doting mum revealed.

Michael Douglas shared a gorgeous photo of his wife and daughter

Luckily there is plenty of room for the entire family to enjoy at their home, with a sprawling garden, and features including a swimming pool, gym, and games room.

In an Instagram Live last year, the actress revealed that the family had all been having fun playing games together, while at the same time, respecting each other's space.

The Chicago actress is incredibly close to her only daughter

Opening up about what they have been doing, she said: "Playing cards, playing Monopoly, having three meals a day, we haven't killed each other, we've respected each other's space."

On what has been a highlight, she added: "Just to have the time to be together and to talk, it's been really great. I've really enjoyed having the whole family together."

