Tom Brady poses with lookalike son Benjamin inside luxurious bathroom

Tom Brady delighted fans when he posed alongside his adorable son Benjamin in matching Dolce & Gabbana clothes over the Easter weekend.

Father and son posed inside their incredible bathroom and fans would have no doubt enjoyed getting a sneak peek into the luxurious corner inside their Florida mansion.

WATCH: Tom Brady and family visit Walt Disney World Resort

Tom and his 11-year-old son with wife Gisele Bundchen can be seen sitting on the edge of their freestanding bathtub, which is located in the middle of the spacious room.

Behind them, a large double basin vanity unit can be seen, also featuring two mirrors, several beauty products, and even a picture frame.

"Thank you for sending these @djkhaled. And during album mode no less. When do you need the vocals?" Tom jokingly wrote alongside the picture.

Tom and Benjamin posed up a storm inside the family bathroom

The rare family snap came ahead of the family visiting Walt Disney World Resort on Monday.

Tom, Gisele, Benjamin and Vivian headed to the resort and spent time at the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Tom shared a small clip from his visit, showing him "taking on" the stormtroopers whilst holding on to his own lightsaber, which he built himself. He also sampled the land's special blue and green milk and rode several Star Wars-themed rides.

"Thank you @waltdisneyworld for showing me and my family an incredible time. Darth Vader told my son Benny 'the force is strong with this one' and now I will be spending the rest of the week convincing him that a) Jedi isn't a real profession and b) he is not allowed on the 'dark side'," he wrote alongside his post.

The family had a special Easter weekend

The NFL star's visit was more work-related than a family occasion as he visited with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers colleagues.

It has been a tradition since the 80s for the winning team of the Super Bowl to visit the popular attraction. The tradition began in 1987, when New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms visited the park after winning the Super Bowl.