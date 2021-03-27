Gisele Bundchen reads her kids a bedtime story in rare video - and it’s so sweet Gisele has two children, Vivian, eight, and 11-year-old Benjamin

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen has shared a rare video of her reading to her two children.

Gisele has two children, Vivian, eight, and 11-year-old Benjamin, with husband Tom Brady, and she took to social media on Saturday to share the sweet video in honour of a new campaign to get children reading.

"Everyone deserves to dream, and to have the experience of telling and listening to storie," shared Gisele.

"Since time began, human beings have been telling stories to one another. Some people even believe we’re human because we tell stories!"

In the video, the 40-year-old can be seen snuggling in bed with her young ones as they read a Portuguese book called Land of the Children.

In the video, other children from across the globe also read the book with parents or siblings.

"I think that when we manage to empower children and they feel that connection to nature, they have the power to change the world," Gisele later says in the video.

As well as her two children, Gisele also helps Tom co-parent his eldest son Jack, 13, whom he welcomed with Bridget Moynahan.

The NFL player has remained good friends with Bridget, who recently paid tribute to him on his Super Bowl 55 victory over Kansas City Chiefs in February.

The actress, known for her role in the police drama Blue Bloods, wrote: "Could not be more proud @tombrady said he would do it and he did. Congratulations @buccaneers."

The post included two pictures of the star, one following the end of the game, and another showing him reaching out to their son Jack, who headed to Florida to support his dad from the stands.

Tom and Bridget dated for three years and their split was confirmed in 2006.

But just weeks after the shock announcement, Tom's new relationship with supermodel Gisele was confirmed - and then two months later, Bridget announced she was expecting Tom's first child.

Talking about the day she got the news in her 2018 memoir titled Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, Gisele said that Bridget's pregnancy "wasn't an easy time" for her, but she referred to Jack as her "bonus child".

Tom and Gisele recently celebrated their twelfth wedding anniversary.

