Khloe Kardashian goes topless in video to deny Photoshop claims following picture leak

Khloe Kardashian has finally broken her silence after an unfiltered picture of herself, which was accidentally posted by an assistant, went viral earlier this week.

The 36-year-old has now taken to Instagram and posted several clips and pictures alongside a message in which she addressed her struggle with body image.

She wrote: "Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered. The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point – and then shares it to the world – you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared – regardless of who you are.

"In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgement my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear."

The star continued: "'Khloe is the fat sister.' 'Khloe is the ugly sister.' 'Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different.' 'The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery.' Should I go on?"

The star did a Live on Instagram to show off her body

The Kardashian sister then went on to admit that it was "almost unbearable trying to live up to impossible standards that the public have all set for me", and that she has been made to feel that she is not beautiful enough "just being me".

After admitting that she loves "a good filter" and "good lighting" she encouraged fans to "just do you and make sure your heart is happy."

Khloe then added in her caption: "PS: Yes, I did a live to show you all this isn't photoshopped."

Her post had an incredible response with over two million people liking it in the first three hours. The mother-of-one was also flooded with comments, with sister Kim Kardashian supporting her with a simple "I love you" and Kendall Jenner writing: "Yes! You beautiful, strong, HEALTHY queen."

Mum Kris Jenner added: "Khloé you are the kindest most loving, most supportive, most beautiful heart I have ever known, and I adore you and am so proud of you.... you are an inspiration to all of us and I appreciate and love you each and every single day. Thank you for teaching the rest of us to be kind and to not judge.... you are one of a kind.... what a blessing you are. You are a gift."