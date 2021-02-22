Khloe Kardashian breaks silence with best response following engagement rumours The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was rumoured to be engaged to Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's fans went wild at the weekend after the Good American designer shared a photo of herself wearing a huge diamond ring.

People quickly jumped to conclusions and believed it to be an engagement ring, following persistent rumours that the star and ex Tristan Thompson are back together.

However, Khloe had the best response after one of her followers commented on her Instagram picture.

The user had written: "Are they?" to which the mother-of-one replied: "Yes they are!"

Khloe was then inundated with messages of congratulations from her excited fans. "Gorgeous ring, congratulations," one wrote, while another commented: "Wow, wow, wow." A third added: "Congratulations, you sound so happy."

However, Khloe wasn't talking about an engagement, but the news that her new shoe collection was dropping next week.

Khloe Kardashian had the best response following her engagement rumours

The star was forced to then clarify the rumours, replying: "My reply was to the question 'Are they' My reply is 'Yep they are'… Meaning yes the shoes are dropping on 2.25."

Khloe and Tristan's relationship will be explored in the upcoming final series of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

On a recent episode of the show, Khloe and Tristan spoke about expanding their family, but there was no mention that the pair had gotten back together.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star excited fans with a photo of her diamond ring

Khloe told the sports star that she "never ever imagined having an only child," and that she felt awful that during the pandemic True had no one to play with because even the cousins were quarantining from each other.

She said: "She had nobody. And it was 'cause they were isolated even from each other for so long." However, Khloe told him that it was now the time to move forward and have another kid.

Tristan was in agreement, and told Khloe: "That's what I like to hear." The TV personality is a doting parent and loves nothing more than being a mother to her young daughter.

In July, the star opened up about expanding her family during an interview on SiriusXM.

Khloe and Tristan are doting parents to daughter True

On having more children, Khloe said: "I don't think I could handle the amount she's [Kris Jenner] had, but I love kids. I love my nieces and nephews. I love children, so I definitely would. I think with the state of the world, that scares me more.

"I am totally content with True. If all I had was True, she's fulfilled everything I could have wanted. She's so perfect. If I have another one, what a blessing, but if not, I am fine with it," she added.

