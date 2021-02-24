Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's new love nest to raise baby True is insane Khloe and mum Kris Jenner recently developed two homes alongside one another

Khloe Kardashian and rumoured fiancé Tristan Thompson bought a new home together in October 2020, directly adjacent to Khloe's mum and Keeping Up With The Kardashians momager Kris Jenner, who bought a home next door at the same time.

The two mansions are located in Ashley Ridge of the Hidden Hills neighbourhood, and Khloe and Kris redeveloped them from top to bottom to suit their individual tastes.

It is believed that they shelled out eight figures each to do so, and the houses now sit on approximately 1.5 acres of land. Since there are no former listings or owners to go by, details of the interiors are scarce, but Variety reports that one features eight bedrooms, nine and a half bathrooms, an eight-car garage, a movie theatre, a gym, an office and a pool with a spa.

It's also known that Khloe's house in particular was previously rented by Britney Spears, before it was bought for $7million in 2012 by a local developer who went on to demolish it.

Khloe has shared several photos from the home since moving in at the end of last year, too. Take a look…

Khloe Kardashian's daughter's bedroom

Khloe shared a photo from what seems to be daughter True's bedroom on New Year's Day. It features purple walls and a bed with a tall cream headboard and matching bed linen, and pink bedside lamps.

Khloe Kardashian's living room

Khloe's living room features double-height ceilings and a wraparound staircase with a black bannister. Furniture includes a cream leather sofa.

Another photo of Khloe in the lounge area revealed a cream stone fireplace, where Khloe had hung pink stockings and added a silver garland to match her silver Christmas tree.

In another area of the living room, Khloe has more cream armchairs, including this cloud-style seat, alongside a circular cream side table.

Khloe Kardashian's garden

Outside, Khloe and Tristan have their own basketball court for NBA player Tristan to practice on.

The outdoor space also includes a sheltered terrace area, accessed via arched walkways.

Khloe has a swinging seat in the garden, designed with cream cushions and black rope, and a waterfall feature is installed in the middle of the lawn, as seen behind Khloe.

