Khloe Kardashian sports massive diamond ring in barely-there underwear - fans react Is she trying to tell us something?

Khloe Kardashian posted a sultry snap for her Good American clothing company - but it wasn't the boots she was promoting that had fans talking.

In the snap Khloe is wearing a thong, her new Good American boots - already plenty to talk about there - but it was the massive diamond ring on that finger that really caught fans' attention.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star captioned the snap "New @goodamerican shoes are dropping 2.25". Fans commented on her amazing figure, but also on that rock.

MORE: Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson says he is ready to give True a sibling

Loading the player...

WATCH: Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson opens up about romance

One fan noted: "Ain’t nobody lookin at those boots, hunny. We are looking at that RING!!!!"

Khloe recently opened up that she wants to have baby number two and it's looking like that plan includes ex Tristan Thompson.

MORE: Khloe Kardashian opens up about sadness over daughter True

READ: Khloe Kardashian makes major announcement that leaves fans shocked

Khloe Kardashian sports a massive diamond ring in daring photo

On a recent Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode, Khloe and Tristan spoke about expanding their family, but there was no mention of the pair had gotten back together, however the rumors that they are reunited have since circulated.

Khloe adds she "never ever imagined having an only child," and that she felt awful that during quarantine little True had no one to play with because even the cousins were quarantining from each other.

She added: "She had nobody. And it was 'cause they were isolated even from each other for so long." However, Khloe says now is the time to move forward and have another kid. And Tristan's response? He is all in! Tristan told Khloe: "That's what I like to hear."

Khloe tells Tristan she is ready to get the plan in motion: "We have to like line it up with your schedule. So, I can make embryos with my frozen eggs."

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are twinning in sizzling cutout looks

READ: Kylie Jenner in tears on daughter Stormi's birthday – see heartfelt tribute

Per Tristan, he's "all for it." Khloe says she is "ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again," and adds she thinks it will work. And Tristan agrees.

Khloe seems to have babies on the brain. She shared a glowing throwback pregnancy snap in late January.

The photo was re-shared by Khloe from a fan account - but that didn't stop her fans from reacting and even sending in their congratulations.

Khloe adores nothing more than being a mother and in July during an interview on SiriusXM, the reality star opened up about the possibility of expanding her family.

Reports circulated earlier this week that Khloe and Tristan are back together

On having more children, Khloe said: "I don't think I could handle the amount she's [Kris Jenner] had, but I love kids. I love my nieces and nephews. I love children, so I definitely would. I think with the state of the world, that scares me more. "

I am totally content with True. If all I had was True, she's fulfilled everything I could have wanted. She's so perfect. If I have another one, what a blessing, but if not, I am fine with it," she added.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.