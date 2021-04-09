Oti Mabuse makes surprising confession about her sister The Strictly star has two sisters

Oti Mabuse has made a surprising confession about her sister – and we did not see it coming.

The Strictly Come Dancing star is a two-time champion on the BBC One series – with consecutive wins no less – and her older sister, Motsi, is also a world-class dancer and judge on the show.

But, when quizzed about who the better dancer is during her upcoming appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday – Oti admitted it was neither of them!

"To be honest, we have another sister, middle sister, she was the better dancer," Oti revealed. "She was really good."

While Phemelo, who lives in South Africa, did not follow in Oti and Motsi's footsteps by becoming a professional dancer, she's certainly not without any talent.

Oti added: "She’s a mechanical engineer [now]. She designs windmills which create electricity through wind in South Africa."

Oti confessed her sister Phemelo (R) is the better dancer

Talking of her two-time Strictly victory, most recently with Bill Bailey, Oti said: "We were dancing against incredible people… to win that, I didn’t see that happening, I saw us going really far.

"You literally hear both of us going, 'No way!' and the producers saying, 'Don’t swear!' [when we won]."

Oti also spoke of her upcoming appearance as a judge on the new ITV show, The Masked Dancer, telling Jonathan she hopes she'll be able to guess the celebrities under the masks.

“I’m hoping I can [guess who they are]," Oti admitted. "It’s aired in America and has been really successful. So I watched that one.

Oti will appear on The Masked Dancer alongside Jonathan Ross

"Actually the more established dancers or accomplished dancers, they fake it at the beginning, they want to come across as though they’re bad, but likeable and then they make it further… but I think you can see what they’re going to do."

Oti explained she will definitely do her best to take her new role seriously. "I will try. I’m really, really bad at game shows, but dance shows, not too bad. We’ll see… I’ll Google them from the clues."

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday 10 April at 9.35 pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

