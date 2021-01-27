Motsi Mabuse looks just like her sisters in rare family photo The Strictly judge is missing her siblings

Motsi Mabuse is feeling nostalgic again after sharing a rare photo with both of her sisters to reminisce about the good old days when we could travel.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge took to Instagram to post a throwback snap of herself, Oti and Phemelo – who lives in South Africa – during a family trip to Rome, Italy – and the siblings look so alike!

Posing in near-identical sunglasses, the family resemblance was clear to see, with Motsi even commenting that she and her sisters "have the same nose".

"Once upon a time we weren’t to Rome @phemelom @otimabuse how fun was that!!!! Same nose lol," Motsi captioned the happy photo.

Her fans were quick to comment on their similarities, with one pointing out: "Same lips too." A second added: "Who is who? I’m confused about so much beauty."

Others gushed over the gorgeous photo, with a flurry of red hearts taking over the comment section of the post. One fan commented: "Gorgeous girlies." Another said: "Beautiful sisters."

Motsi and her sisters look so alike!

It was only recently that Motsi's sister, Strictly dancer Oti, revealed that she and Motsi hadn't been in the same room in almost a year before the latest season of the BBC One show – which saw Oti crowned the winner for a second consecutive year alongside celebrity partner, comedian Bill Bailey.

"Actually the last time I had seen my sister was the Strictly final in 2019 and because of the travel bans I couldn't go over to see her on her birthday," the 30-year-old told Lorraine earlier this month.

"We usually celebrate together so because of Strictly that was the only family member that I could actually see."

Motsi and Oti's other sister Phemelo lives in South Africa

Oti also touched upon missing her family back home in South Africa. "I haven't seen my family in about two years because they're from South Africa and it's currently not great in South Africa as well," she added.

"So to have Strictly is another thing that I'm grateful for, even though we were in separate bubbles it was nice that I could actually see [Motsi] and she was there."

