Strictly's Oti Mabuse makes surprising diet confession

Oti Mabuse often spends hours on end exercising, whether that's on Strictly Come Dancing or hosting dance lessons on social media amid the COVID-19 lockdown, so you'd assume she enjoys a sweet treat occasionally to fuel her workouts.

In fact, the professional dancer made a surprising confession about her diet following her appearance on Steph's Packed Lunch last week – she and husband Mario Iepure have cut out sugar.

Oti delighted Channel 4 viewers with her Pancake Day appearance on Steph McGovern's show, which saw her ditch her diet and indulge in a range of sweet treats – and she noticed the after-effects on her body almost immediately.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram to reveal she was feeling a bit hyper from a sugar rush. She said: "What an amazing show. Please look at my eyes, I haven't had so much sugar in such a long time - we have been trying to cut the sugar out of our diets.

"Today it's Pancake Day, we had the macarons, we had the cured meat… It was so much food, it was so good! Now I have a sugar rush. It was an amazing two days."

Oti is a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing

Oti previously confessed she doesn't like to restrict herself in terms of food and she responds to what her body wants.

She told Women's Health South Africa: "I do take vitamins and minerals like magnesium and iron, parsley and omega 3, just stuff to keep my muscle memory strong, to keep going and to feed my brain."

She ditched her diet on Valentine's Day

She added: "I feel like if my body wants something, I should give it that. I would never advise anybody to take anything out of their diet." Since then, the TV star has clearly decided to reduce her sugar consumption, but there are some exceptions.

As well as Shrove Tuesday, Oti also celebrated Valentine's Day with chocolate covered strawberries and ice cream – yum!

Her daily diet, however, includes lots of healthy foods. Speaking of her normal morning routine, Oti revealed she loves to start the day with a workout followed by porridge or eggs.

"I love to recycle and use old glass jars, so I’ll have porridge with some nuts, a teaspoon of peanut butter and just healthy stuff like fruit," Women's Health reported in 2020. "I’ll have that or three eggs and a nice salad."

