Motsi Mabuse was supported by her legion of loyal followers after she recalled a heartbreaking moment of being rejected in the early stages of her career.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge posted a gorgeous photo on Instagram, which saw her rocking a crisp white shirt, and detailed the moment her "heart broke" after a colleague refused to be interviewed with her during a red carpet event with her sister, Oti Mabuse.

"A few years ago at [the] beginning of my career, I was invited to an event and decided to make it a sister's weekend with @otimabuse.

"While we were queuing for the red carpet we were asked for an interview with a colleague who refused to do the interview with me! I didn’t even ask why. It’s not the point, but the feeling of being rejected like that is what I remember!"

Motsi continued: "Was I bitter?? For a minute or two yes! Was I hurt? Yes for sure. Who doesn't feel a part of their heart break at rejection."

Motsi shared this stunning photo alongside her candid confession

The professional dancer then shared her own words of encouragement, adding: "Everyone at some point in life has faced rejection and failure, it is part of the process to self-realization. Learn to accept rejections.

"If you live for people’s acceptance, you will die from their rejection. Trust me, the most powerful motivation is rejection. Some people are going to reject you simply because you shine too bright for them. That’s okay, keep shining!

Motsi and her two sisters, Oti and Phemelo

"This is a true story, you can ask my sister!! Let’s keep going!!!"

Among hundreds of heart emojis in the comments, other fans thanked Motsi for her "inspiring words", with one writing: "Wonderful, inspiring words. Thank you."

Another said: "This is such an honest and candid thing to share. Thank you, I know many of us need to hear it."

