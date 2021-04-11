Madonna pays heartfelt tribute to daughter Lola alongside celebratory photo The Vogue hitmaker is a doting mum to six children

Madonna is an incredibly proud mum, and over the weekend the actress paid tribute to her oldest daughter Lourdes.

The award-winning singer took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the pair together, which had been taken at the star's birthday party last year.

In the image, Lourdes - whose known as Lola - looked stylish dressed in a green mini dress, while Madonna wore a white gown and pink floral crown.

Alongside the photo, the mother-of-six wrote: "Like pieces of your heart walking around outside of you… Lola."

Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "Gorgeous ladies," while another wrote: "Too much love in one photo." A third added: "You both look stunning."

Lola is the oldest of Madonna's six children, and the pair have an incredibly close bond.

Madonna paid a heartfelt tribute to oldest daughter Lola

In 1998, Madonna wrote Little Star as a tribute to her daughter, and in 2012 the pair sang the song together on her MDNA tour.

Madonna shares Lourdes with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon, and also has son Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

The star went on to adopt children David, Mercy, and twins Esther and Stella from Malawi.

While the singer is quite private about her personal life, she previously opened up about her relationship with her children, and revealed her pride for Lola – who is following in her mother's performance footsteps.

The Vogue hitmaker has a close bond with Lola

Talking to Vogue, she said her daughter was "insanely talented."

She said: "I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does – she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department.

"But she doesn't have the same drive."

The star added: "And again, I feel social media plagues her and makes her feel like, 'People are going to give me things because I'm her daughter.' I try to give her examples of other children of celebrities like Zoe Kravitz, for instance, who have to work through that 'Oh yea, you're the daughter of..' – and then eventually you are taken seriously for what you do.

Madonna with all six of her children

"You just have to keep going. "But does she have the same drive that I have? No. But she also has a mother, and I didn't. She grew up with money, and I didn't.

"So everything is going to be different. But what can I do? I can't fixate on it. I just have to do my best."

