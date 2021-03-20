Celine Dion's legs are endless in backless mini dress with a twist The singer had something to celebrate

Celine Dion made an exciting announcement on Instagram on Saturday - and she did it with style!

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker, 52, looked phenomenal in the photo dressed in a white mini dress and bare feet. Celine was crouching down elegantly and put her bare legs on display.

The unusual dress had pointy shoulders and on closer inspection, the bottom half of the dress was made of feathers.

WATCH: Celine Dion shares heartfelt message with fans - delivers sad news

Celine shared the snapshot to make an announcement. She wrote: "@spotify is taking part in the 'Falling Into You' celebrations!

"From now until the end of March, you can get Spotify Premium free for three months. "It's the best offer Spotify has so if you've never tried Premium, now's the time.

"After that, go listen to ‘Falling Into You’ to your heart’s content. Love Team Celine."

Celine looked amazing in the feathered dress

The singer recently surprised fans when she revealed it's been 25 years since the release of her album Falling Into You.

She celebrated the magical musical moment with nostalgic images in which she rocked a corseted waistline and a very short hairdo.

Celine wrote a sweet message to fans, thanking them for their continued support.

"Our world has changed so much since then and who knows what’s coming next, but 25 years later I still love performing the songs on this album and I can’t wait to do that again!

Celine loves to make a bold fashion statement

She added: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for making my music a small part of your lives and for your love and support throughout all these years!

"As things continue to improve out there, please stay safe and healthy until we're able to get back together again and celebrate. - Love Celine xx…"



