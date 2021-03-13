Celine Dion looks so different with super short hair and skintight dress in nostalgic photos The singer rocked a figure-hugging gown

Celine Dion took a walk down memory lane on Friday when she shared several throwback photos of herself on Instagram - and her hair is so short!

The singer, 52, was celebrating a magical musical moment with nostalgic images in which she rocked a corseted waistline and a very different hairstyle.

"I can't believe it’s been 25 years since we released 'Falling Into You’!" she wrote. "(I think I was only 10 at the time! LOL… I wish!)

WATCH: Celine Dion showcases incredible hair transformation

"Our world has changed so much since then and who knows what’s coming next, but 25 years later I still love performing the songs on this album and I can’t wait to do that again!

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for making my music a small part of your lives and for your love and support throughout all these years!

"As things continue to improve out there, please stay safe and healthy until we're able to get back together again and celebrate. - Love Celine xx…"

Celine marked the 25 year anniversary of her Falling Into You album

Celine's fans adored the images and flooded the comments with their sentiments.

"25 years and it is such an amazing album," wrote one, while a second said: "OMG queen!" and, "you're still as beautiful".

Celine's fans are desperate to see her perform again but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her European Courage World Tour in 2021 has had to be rescheduled.

Celine loves making a style statement

In a heartfelt video post on social media, she said: "Hello. I was hoping to see you in Europe this spring. But unfortunately, the situation is not safe. We still have to wait a little longer.

Celine continued: "But yes, the vaccines are on their way. So I promise we are going to make up for all that lost time, in 2022.

"So, take care. I can’t wait. I miss you so much. Love you guys. See you soon, bye-bye."

