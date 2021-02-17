Celine Dion shares sad career news with heartfelt message to fans The star is putting health first

Celine Dion had some unfortunate news for fans on Wednesday and she took to Instagram to make the sad announcement.

The singer posted a video to social media explaining the situation with her followers and revealed her European Courage World Tour in 2021 has had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19.

Celine looked stunning - but forlorn - in the clip, she shared in both English and French.

WATCH: Celine Dion makes heartfelt announcement due to impact of COVID-19

She said: "Hello. I was hoping to see you in Europe this spring. but unfortunately, the situation is not safe. We still have to wait a little longer.

Celine continued: "But yes, the vaccines are on their way. So I promise we are going to make up for all that lost time, in 2022.

"So, take care. I can’t wait. I miss you so much. Love you guys. See you soon, bye-bye."

The My Heart Will Go On Hitmaker is clearly saddened by the news but remains optimistic about the future of her musical tour.

Fans will have to wait until 2022 to see her perform

She is also incredibly grateful to have the support of her children during the ongoing pandemic.

The star - who lost her late husband, René Angélil in 2016 - paid tribute to their firstborn, René Charles as he rang in his 20th birthday in January.

Alongside a rare photo with her oldest son, she wrote: "René-Charles, my son. Twenty years ago, I had the privilege to hear the word mom for the very first time... my dream came true, and you changed our lives forever! It’s hard to believe that two decades have already passed."

Celine with the three sons she shared with her late husband

She also mentioned his father and added: "Remember also that your father is always watching over you and guiding you. We love you so much… Happy birthday, RC! – Mom, Nelson and Eddy xx…"

Celine paid a similar tribute to her twins, Nelson and Eddy, when they celebrated their tenth birthday in October 2020.

It was only at the beginning of the year that Celine had announced her hopes to resume her tour in March 2021. But fans will now have to wait until next year.

