Celine Dion stuns in cropped top and mini skirt for celebratory throwback photos The star just celebrated her 53rd birthday

Celine Dion rang in her birthday with a walk down memory lane - and the throwback photos she shared were amazing.

On 29 March, the singer turned 53, and picked photos from a past birthday in which she was wearing a cropped top and mini skirt and eating a huge slice of cake.

Celine wrote: "I’m not counting the years, but I’m still eating cake. Thanks for all the birthday wishes."

WATCH: Celine Dion showcases amazing hair transformation

She was met with an influx of warm-wishes from fans who wrote: "Your music and your humility is unmatched," and, "happy birthday to the queen," while others called her, "magical".

Celine had another reason to celebrate recently when revealed she will be one of the artists receiving an honorary Doctor of Music degree from Berklee College's School of Music.

The Canadian star took to social media to share her excitement and wrote: "I'm honored and humbled to be receiving an honorary doctorate from the highly esteemed @BerkleeCollegeSchool of Music.

Celine was celebrating her 53rd birthday

"I feel privileged to be considered in the same company as the incredibly talented artists who have also received this distinction over the years."

Other honorees this year include, Pharrell Williams, pianist, André Watts, and broadway star, Chita Rivera.

Celine's good news comes in the wake of her announcement that she has had to postpone her European Courage World Tour in 2021 due to COVID-19.

Celine had to reschedule her European 2021 tour

She has rescheduled it for next year and in a video on Instagram she said: "Hello. I was hoping to see you in Europe this spring. but unfortunately, the situation is not safe. We still have to wait a little longer.

"The vaccines are on their way. So I promise we are going to make up for all that lost time, in 2022. So, take care. I can’t wait. I miss you so much. Love you guys. See you soon, bye-bye."

