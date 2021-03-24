Celine Dion stuns in latex red gown- and her look is fierce The singer was celebrating exciting musical news

Celine Dion looked like the fabulous diva she is in a photo she shared on Instagram - and her outfit is red hot.

The singer, 52, sizzled in a strapless latex dress which she teamed with a slicked-back hairdo and several earrings.

Celine posted the image on her Stories to promote her Hifi Gold Playlist with music app Deezer - and she certainly turned heads.

Celine recently had to postpone her European Courage World Tour in 2021 due to COVID-19, but is hoping it will still go ahead on the rescheduled dates next year.

She apologised to her fans with a heartfelt message and said: "Hello. I was hoping to see you in Europe this spring. but unfortunately, the situation is not safe. We still have to wait a little longer.

Celine continued: "But yes, the vaccines are on their way. So I promise we are going to make up for all that lost time, in 2022. "So, take care. I can’t wait. I miss you so much. Love you guys. See you soon, bye-bye."

Celine wowed in her bright red dress

While she can’t take to the stage she’s been sharing plenty of throwback performances on social media and keeping her fans well and truly entertained.

Celine has also been busy with her home life and mothering her three boys during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker shares her sons, René Charles, 20, and twins, Eddy and Nelson, ten, with her late husband, René Angélil.

She paid a beautiful tribute to her children over lockdown as they all celebrated birthdays in quarantine.

Celine is a proud mother to her three boys

When her oldest celebrated his milestone she shared a rare photo of him on Instagram and wrote: "René-Charles, my son. Twenty years ago, I had the privilege to hear the word mom for the very first time... my dream came true, and you changed our lives forever! It’s hard to believe that two decades have already passed.

"You carry the colour of the sky in your eyes and that same blue is the colour of our love. Go out there and embrace life, and remember to never stop believing in yourself, because I believe in you.

"Remember also that your father is always watching over you and guiding you. We love you so much… Happy birthday, RC! – Mom, Nelson and Eddy xx…"

