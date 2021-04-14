Robin Roberts remembers emotional message from late mother after she came out The GMA host reflected on her own coming out story

Robin Roberts reflected on her own coming out story after Colton Underwood revealed to her that he is gay during an emotional interview on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

The former Bachelor star and ex-NFL player sat down with Robin to reveal the pandemic had made him come to terms with his sexuality, before telling her: "I'm gay".

After the interview aired, Robin shared a message that her late mother had told her after she came out.

WATCH: Robin Roberts declares love for girlfriend Amber

Speaking to her co-stars, Robin said: "I shared with [Colton] something that my mother said when I told her about my sexuality, that I'm gay, and she said, 'God loves you because of who he is, not because of anything you do or don't do.'"

Robin publicly addressed her sexuality back in 2013, revealing that she is gay after thanking her "long time girlfriend" in a post to mark 100 days since her bone marrow transplant during her battle with myelodysplastic syndrome.

Robin said at the time: "I am grateful to God, my doctors and nurses for my restored good health. I am grateful for my sister, Sally-Ann, for being my donor and giving me the gift of life.

Robin and Amber have been together for over 15 years

"I am grateful for my entire family, my long time girlfriend, Amber, and friends as we prepare to celebrate a glorious new year together."

Robin has been with Amber Laign since 2005 after they were set up on a blind date by mutual friends. They kept their relationship private until 2013 when Robin came out as gay.

Amber has also previously reminisced about their first meeting, writing on Instagram in 2020: "15 years ago I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel... twice.

JUST IN: Former “Bachelor” star @Colton Underwood speaks his truth and comes out to @robinroberts: “I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it… I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life.” https://t.co/PoYJUAPBpA pic.twitter.com/isP7SptUu7 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2021

Colton Underwood revealed he is gay to Robin on GMA

"Your grace caught my eye right away and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner. We had a second date soon after and I couldn't believe how at ease I was with you as we shared each other's lives sipping lychee and apple martinis."

She added: "I drive you crazy... I know which is why I love you even more to this day. You have the kindest heart and most beautiful soul than anyone I know. You have shown me time and time again to stay humble and to always treat others with the utmost respect as you never know what one might be going through."

