GMA's Robin Roberts makes backstage revelation – and it involves her co-star! The Good Morning America star has such a fun job!

Robin Roberts is one of the most popular daytime presenters and it's safe to say, her job at Good Morning America looks incredibly fun.

What's more, the talented author has the best co-stars, and the 60-year-old shared a sweet revelation about fellow host T.J. Holmes this week.

In footage posted on her Instagram Stories, Robin took her followers backstage in the ABC studios towards T.J.'s dressing room.

VIDEO: GMA's Robin Roberts shares glimpse inside cosy Connecticut home

She wrote: "Fun fact, each morning @officialtjholmes shares an inspiring message on his dressing room door."

That morning, T.J.'s message resonated with Robin, with the star writing alongside it: "His message today is right on time!"

The note on the star's door read: "Sometimes God's way of answering prayers is not by removing the pressure but increasing your strength to bear it."

Robin Roberts took fans backstage at GMA

Robin is one of the main anchors on ABC's morning news show, alongside Amy Robach, Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee.

The star has a beautiful apartment close to the studios in Manhattan, and spends her weekdays there so she's close to work.

During the weekends, meanwhile, Robin stays at her country home in Connecticut with her partner Amber Laign and their rescue dog Lukas.

Robin recently had her co-stars in stitches after joking about her living situation during a weather segment.

Robin shared a close-up look at her co-star's inspiring message

The presenter revealed the downside to living in her house, telling her co-stars, including weatherman Sam Champion: "I spent several days – a few days – in Connecticut, got back to New York, walked into my apartment last night, and a blast of cold air – wind had blown up one of the windows in the living room."

Robin then added: "There were strong winds, but you know, the perils of living in a penthouse."

The star was of course joking, but that didn't stop her co-stars from reacting. Michael was heard shouting: "Oh! Oh! Oh!" off screen, as Robin added: "I'm totally kidding, totally joking."

Robin with T.J. Holmes and Michael Strahan on GMA

Michael then went on to pose in a comical fashion to mock what his co-star had said. "Well, we'll just move right along," Sam said through laughter, before adding that Robin's place was indeed a "lovely home".

The journalist spent the majority of the pandemic last year in Connecticut, and co-hosted GMA live from her basement.

Robin returned to New York in September when it was safe to do so.

