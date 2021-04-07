GMA's Robin Roberts' latest family discovery gets fans talking The Good Morning America star has an incredible fan base on social media

Robin Roberts had an incredible weekend reminiscing about her childhood with the help of her older sister Sally Ann Roberts.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to share a bittersweet discovery, whereby her sister had discovered some special albums from their upbringing to play on their parents' old stereo.

Sharing a photo of the sentimental record player and Mahalia Jackson records on Instagram, Robin wrote: "My dear sister @sallyann_roberts has our beloved parents old stereo.

"This morning she pulled out a couple of special albums...my fond childhood memories were brought back to life last night with the @lifetimetv film #mahalia.

"Wishing you and your loved ones a #happyeaster."

Followers including Jennifer Aniston liked the post, while many more commented. One wrote: "That is so cool!" while another commented: "Nothing like having those great memories."

Robin Roberts' sister made an incredible discovery over the weekend

A third added: "Happy Easter, I know what you mean about parents and special songs."

Other praised Robin for her Lifetime Original Movie, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia, which was released earlier in the week.

Robin produced the movie with Linda Berman, through Rock'n Robin Productions and Lincoln Square Productions.

Robin with her sister Sally Ann Roberts

It has received rave reviews online, with one fan writing: "Enjoyed the movie tremendously," while another wrote: "Mahalia Jackson's story was fantastic! Thank you for sharing her life."

A third added: "I watched Mahalia last night, it was amazing! Thank you for telling her story." A fourth noted: "Robin, the movie is a masterpiece. I was so deeply moved and loved every moment. Congratulations on your accomplishment."

Robin has had an incredible career as a talented journalist and author, and fans enjoy watching her every morning on GMA.

The star regularly offers glimpses inside her personal life too, and often shares photos on social media from inside her beautiful home in Connecticut, where she lives during the weekends.

The GMA star with partner Amber Laign

During the weekdays, Robin stays at her apartment in New York, so that she's close to the ABC studios.

The 60-year-old spent the majority of the pandemic last year in Connecticut, and co-hosted GMA live from her basement.

Robin returned to New York in September when it was safe to do so, and has been splitting her time between her two homes ever since.

During her time co-hosting the daytime news show at home, Robin would set up her temporary studio in her basement.

The star's beloved rescue dog Lukas also made regular appearances, much to the delight of fans.

