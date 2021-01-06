Inside GMA's Robin Roberts and partner Amber's jaw-dropping garden in Connecticut - photos The GMA host has been enjoying her time at the home with partner Amber

Robin Roberts is sharing magical scenes from the gardens at her Connecticut home where she has spent an abundance of time with her partner Amber Laign during quarantine.

The Good Morning America host shared a gorgeous shot of her pool, while lamenting it is finally closed for the season.

Though for clarity, the shot was shared from her pup's perspective on his own Instagram account. In the beautiful shot of the pool, her dog Lukas is standing on the edge, looking stately, with the caption reading: "Happy to report....the pool is FINALLY closed. Have a fantastic week!"

WATCH: Robin Roberts declares her love for partner Amber Laing during video inside their Connecticut home

The pool looks endless, and is lined with gorgeous natural rocks giving it an overall zen-like feel.

Back in November the TV presenter posted a photo of a corner of the backyard, which features a white picket fence and a hammock – which looks like an ideal spot to relax in.

Robin Roberts shared a gorgeous shot of the pool in her yard with her dog Lukas standing by

The area also has a flower bed which is surrounded by greenery, giving Robin and her Amber maximum privacy while at home. There is even a large manicured lawn and a separate seating area, which featured in footage posted on the star's account back in May.

Robin's Connecticut home is where the star was working while remotely co-hosting GMA during the COVID-19 lockdown. The spacious property features an open-plan living room which leads onto a wood-panelled kitchen, where Robin often presented segments of the show.

Robin and her partner Amber Laign shared a glimpse of the pool in this snap as well

There are lots of homely features in the house, including personalised cushions with Robin and Amber's faces printed onto them. The star had been presenting from her basement during the lockdown, which boasts vibrant blue walls and a modern sideboard filled with photos.

In March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Robin gave fans a tour inside her new 'screening room' while working from home.

A breezy hammock sits in the secluded privacy in Robin's backyard

In a video posted on Twitter, she told fans that her journey had been "a short commute for me this morning, just heading downstairs".

Robin was joined – much to the delight of fans – by her beloved pet dog, Lukas, who she also introduced in the footage.