Who is Robin Roberts' partner Amber Laign? Everything you need to know about the couple The pair have been together since 2005

Fans have watched Robin Roberts present Good Morning America for over 15 years – the same amount of time that the popular star has been in a relationship with her partner Amber Laign. The couple celebrated their milestone anniversary together last summer, posting sweet tributes to each other on social media.

And while they've made the occasional red carpet appearance together, Amber and Robin are a very private couple. Here's everything we know about their relationship…

WATCH: Robin Roberts sweetly declares her love for Amber Laign

How did Robin Roberts and Amber Laign meet?

The loved-up couple were set up on a blind date in 2005 by mutual friends. They kept their relationship private until 2013 when Robin came out as gay. In an open letter, which was posted on Facebook, she said: "At this moment I am at peace and filled with joy and gratitude. I am grateful to God, my doctors and nurses for my restored good health. I am grateful for my sister, Sally-Ann, for being my donor and giving me the gift of life."

She also said: "I am grateful for my entire family, my long time[sic] girlfriend, Amber, and friends as we prepare to celebrate a glorious new year together." The post came after 100 days of recovery after Robin's bone marrow transplant as part of her treatment for myelodysplastic syndrome.

Amber shared a photo collage to celebrate 15 years together in July 2020

Amber has also previously reminisced about their first meeting in 2005, writing on Instagram in 2020: "15 years ago I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel... twice. Your grace caught my eye right away and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner. We had a second date soon after and I couldn't believe how at ease I was with you as we shared each other's lives sipping lychee and apple martinis.

"You left for Tahiti the following day and during that time apart I grew this feeling inside of me that still, is very present today.... butterflies. Having you by my side is a gift as we continue to navigate this thing called life.

"I drive you crazy... I know which is why I love you even more to this day. You have the kindest heart and most beautiful soul than anyone I know. You have shown me time and time again to stay humble and to always treat others with the utmost respect as you never know what one might be going through."

Massage therapist Amber often keeps out of the spotlight

Are Robin Roberts and Amber Laign married?

Robin and massage therapist Amber, who is the co-founder of Plant Juice Oils, are not known to be engaged or married.

How long have Robin Roberts and Amber Laign been together?

The couple celebrated their 15th anniversary in July 2020. At the time, Robin shared photos from their special day on Instagram, including a picture of the thoughtful gift she had given Amber – a pair of personalised crystal champagne glasses and bottle of champagne. The star also gave Amber a show-stopping cake, which was covered with chocolate frosting and the words "Happy Anniversary Heey!"

The gifts didn't stop there, as Robin shared a picture of a sweet treat she had got for her partner, which was presented with a card reading: "Sweet Amber, I'll stand by you, all my love, RR."

Robin also reposted Amber's sweet tribute to her from her own Instagram page. Alongside a collage of pictures of them together, Amber had written: "15 photos for 15 years. RR had this printed with my favourite song in the centre onto a canvas so that will soon hang over my desk."

Robin's gift to Amber on their anniversary

Do Robin Roberts and Amber Laign have children?

The couple do not have any children.

Do Robin Roberts and Amber Laign have pets?

The couple adopted a dog, Lukas, in 2015. He even has his own Instagram account, which Amber and Robin both run. At one point, it had more followers than Amber's Instagram account! Just before Christmas, Amber sent a heartfelt message to Robin on Instagram.

A picture of Amber and their dog Lukas was posted on Lukas' Instagram account and captioned: "Santa's lil helper." Robin commented: "Can't wait to get home to also help with last minute deliveries!!" Amber responded from Lukas' account, writing: "Can't wait either," alongside a series of love heart emojis. "Drive safe."

Amber and their adorable pet dog Lukas

What have Robin Roberts and Amber Laign said about their relationship?

In 2014, Robin appeared as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she told Ellen that "[Amber's] very, very supportive and she's been right there beside me, every step of the way".

Where do Robin Roberts and Amber Laign live?

Robin and Amber live in Connecticut, USA. Although the couple usually keeps a low profile, they have previously shown glimpses of their garden and pool on Instagram. Robin also co-hosted Good Morning America from her home during the outbreak of COVID-19.

A peek into the couple's kitchen and living room, where Amber is pictured relaxing

