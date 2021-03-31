GMA's Robin Roberts reveals exciting news as partner Amber shows her support The Good Morning America star delighted fans this week with her latest announcement

Robin Roberts is one of the most popular daytime television stars, so it comes as no surprise that her fans were delighted for her following her latest announcement.

On Tuesday, the Good Morning America star took to Instagram to reveal that she was hosting Mahalia: A Clubhouse Conversation, on Wednesday, which was available to watch on the Lifetime and Lounge Room on Clubhouse.

The TV host and special guests were there to have an intimate conversation about Mahalia Jackson, the iconic gospel artist and civil rights activist.

"Looking forward to my #Clubhouse debut tomorrow at 1:30 PM! Join me and some very special guests for an intimate conversation about #Mahalia," Robin wrote.

The star's partner Amber Laign was one of the first to respond to the news to publically show her support.

Writing from her company's Instagram page, Plant Juice Oils, Amber wrote: "Look at you Club Housin!"

Fans also commented, with one writing: "Congratulations Robin!" while another wrote: "Congrats! Can't wait to see it." A third added: "Looking forward to watching it, congratulations!"

Robin has had an incredible career as a talented journalist and author, and fans enjoy watching her every morning on GMA.

The star regularly offers glimpses inside her personal life too, and often shares photos on social media from inside her beautiful home in Connecticut, where she lives during the weekends.

During the weekdays, Robin stays at her apartment in New York, so that she's close to the ABC studios.

The 60-year-old spent the majority of the pandemic last year in Connecticut, and co-hosted GMA live from her basement.

Robin returned to New York in September when it was safe to do so, and has been splitting her time between her two homes ever since.

During her time co-hosting the daytime news show at home, Robin would set up her temporary studio in her basement. The star's beloved rescue dog Lukas also made regular appearances, much to the delight of fans.

