Today star Savannah Guthrie gives rare insight into relationship with husband - and what has changed in lockdown The private TV personality has been married for seven years

Today show host Savannah Guthrie has given fans a rare insight into her married life.

The private TV personality has been married for seven years to Michael Feldman, and spoke of how the past year saw her wishing he had "an office to go to" at times.

"It was a lot of togetherness during the last year," Savannah told Ellen DeGeneres.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie's son sends adorable message to his sister

"Right now, I am in his office which is a closet, and he has been in here doing rolling conference calls 15 hours a day and I [would] come home from work and the bathroom is right here so sometimes,on days when I was wishing he had an office to go to, I would flush the toilet when I knew he was talking so it may encourage him to find some office space."

She then joked: "If you hear a toilet flush it's just revenge."

The pair recently celerbated their seventh anniversary, and Savannah shared that due to her odd working hours they went out at 5pm and "in NYC if you want to eat at 5pm you can eat anywhere!"

The pair have two children together, daughter Vale and son Charles, and in 2020 Savannah opened up on what attracted her to the communications director.

"When we first started dating, he came over and fixed my toilet, which I found to be very attractive," she told Reveal.

"Mike is extremely handy, which is one of the things I liked about him when I first met him. I thought, 'Wow, here's a sophisticated guy who grew up in the city but who can actually do things.'"

Savannah and Michael recently celebrated seven years of marriage

They met in 2008 at his 40th birthday party, and became engaged in 2013.

At their wedding party, it was reported that the DJ played a recording of the NBC News Special Report music, and Savannah and Mike told guests that she was four months pregnant.

"It was an explosive moment. Everyone was on their feet, cheering," sources told People at the time.

