Today's Savannah Guthrie's figure-flattering high-waisted look sparks fan frenzy The TV star caused quite the stir

Today show’s Savannah Guthrie had fans falling over themselves when she shared a new selfie on Instagram on Friday.

The TV presenter wowed in a casual outfit which left her social media followers desperate to discover where her high-waisted jeans were from.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares incredible family news with joyous photos

In the photo, Savannah was smiling while wearing a cute white shirt tucked into the snug-fitting, blue denim trousers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie's son sends adorable message to his sister

She was actually promoting her adorable photo case from Minnie and Emma but her fans were bowled over by her sense of style.

"Excuse me sexy mama, you betta wear them jeans," wrote one, while another said: "Love this look," and many pleaded with her to reveal where she bought them from.

Unfortunately, Savannah kept their origins all to herself leaving her followers to seek out a duplicate look themselves.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares never-before-seen wedding photos for heartfelt reason

SEE: Savannah Guthrie's seasonal makeover sends fans into overdrive

Savannah's cute and casual style wowed her fans

The mum-of-two did answer one fan question though. She was asked if she wears fake eyelashes every day, and she responded: "Well, weekdays! Yes!"

Savannah recently switched up her appearance with a new hairstyle.

She not only debuted a dramatic blonde transformation, but she cut her hair into a shorter do too.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares glimpse inside beautiful upstate NY home

SEE: The Today Show hosts' epic homes: Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb & more

Savannah recently cut her hair

Savannah went blonde last month and shared a photo on Instagram asking: "Do blondes have more fun? Launching investigation. Thanks for the sun @ritahazan."

Fellow Today co-host, Jenna Bush Hager was quick to comment, and wrote: "The answer is YES."

And fans were similarly impressed as one called the transformation "pretty" and another admitted: "Saw you on the Today show this morning and I said, 'I want Savannah's hair.'"

It seems Savannah can do no wrong in the style stakes!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.