Savannah Guthrie was reunited with her family after more than a year apart - and she shared the sweet news with heartfelt photos on Instagram.

Like millions of others, Savannah has been unable to be with many of her loved ones due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But on Friday, Savannah was overjoyed to have a reunion with her mum, Nancy, and older sister, Annie.

"Been waiting for this moment for 16 long months. Together again," she captioned the happy photos. "I am marveling and lifting a prayer of gratitude for the scientists and researchers who made it possible."

She also posted an adorable snapshot of her children, Charley, four, and Vale, six, embracing their paternal grandmother.

Savannah captioned the image: "And on the other side of the country/family — kids get to see their beloved Grammy for the first time."

Savannah was overjoyed to be reunited with her family after so long

The TV star - who also has an older brother, Camron - is incredibly close to her family and throughout the global pandemic she's told fans how she has longed for a hug from her mum.

The tragic death of Savannah's father when she was younger made the bond between them even stronger.

She spoke about it during a segment on the Today show in 2017 when she opened up about going off to college shortly after her dad passed away.

Savannah's children were also reunited with their other grandmother

"We both decided to live at home," she said of herself and Annie. "And we had a spoken or unspoken pact that on the weekends, even though we were college girls, one of us would always stay home on one of the weekend nights so that my mom wouldn't be alone. That was just something we did together as sisters."

Annie also commented on their close relationship and added: "My sister and I are like the sun and the moon. Her sorrows are my sorrows. And her successes are my successes."

