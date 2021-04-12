Today's Savannah Guthrie stuns fans with photos of lookalike siblings to mark special occasion The NBC star delighted her social media followers with some unearthed pictures

Savannah Guthrie often posts photos on social media but rarely shares pictures of her family.

However, over the weekend, the Today show star delighted fans after uploading a series of pictures of herself with her lookalike siblings to mark National Sibling Day.

Savannah has a sister and a brother, and her followers couldn't believe just how much her sister looked liked her young daughter, Vale.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie's son sends adorable message to his big sister

In the caption, the mother-of-two wrote: "The definition of sibling – a best friend for life."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Wow, Vale looks just like your sister in the first photo," while another wrote: "Your daughter has your sister's eyes! So pretty." A third added: "What a beautiful family."

Today's Savannah Guthrie shared a series of rare photos with her lookalike siblings

The journalist was one of the many stars who shared pictures online to celebrate their siblings over the weekend, with Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Tracee Ellis Ross among the celebrities who joined in.

The TV star's celebratory post followed on from an eventful week at work, which saw her get her first Covid jab live on air.

The hosts of Today, minus Hoda Kotb and Al Roker who had already had their vaccines, all received their first dose of the life-saving vaccination.

Savannah with her daughter Vale - who fans think looks just like her aunt!

Savannah was overjoyed after getting the vaccination, and was incredibly grateful for the chance to get it.

In a post on Instagram shortly after the show, Savannah wrote: "What a day, what a privilege — so grateful to receive the vaccine!

"Hoping this helps spread awareness and encourages others to do the same, so we can get back to life as we love it!"

The NBC star got her Covid vaccine on the Today show last week

Savannah was joined by her co-stars Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager, who all had their vaccines at the same time following a live countdown.

Hoda and Al hosted the segment and discussed side-effects with Dr. Chokshi, who revealed that the most common side effect was "tears of joy."

