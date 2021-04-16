Stacey Dooley treated to romantic dinner and fans can't stop talking about this Fans were very impressed with one thing

Stacey Dooley enjoyed a romantic candlelit dinner with boyfriend Kevin Clifton – but fans couldn't stop talking about one thing.

Taking to her Instagram feed, Stacey showed off some freshly finished plates that, going by her use of the spaghetti bolognese emoji, had featured Italian food.

Their table was adorned with a set of candles, a white rose in a small pot, and the couple's plates, which featured a design that fans couldn't stop talking about.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley's home undergoes fun transformation

The decorative dishware featured a beautiful green hand-painted design that resembled a set of faces.

Admirers rushed to rave about the plates, including Stacey's friend, presenter Laura Jackson, who wrote: "BEST ITALIAN PLATES :) *requests these at the BBQ."

Another fan said: "I'm liking those plates Dooley," and a third posted: "I don't think I've ever loved a plate so much, they are stunning!"

Fans loved the couple's plates

However, some fans noticed another detail with the couple's cutlery. On one of the plates, the knife and fork were neatly lying next to one another, but on the other they were still open.

"Beautiful plates," observed one commenter. "But the legs are still open on one of the plates… knife and fork."

Another said: "Lovely, you are the perfect couple BUT one of you needs to learn to put your knife and fork together when you have finished eating! Pet hate but in the bigger picture it doesn't really matter I suppose."

A third joked: "I can tell which plate was yours (tidy!)." Kevin and Stacey started dating in 2019, shortly after the documentary producer won Strictly Come Dancing.

Stacey and Kevin have been dating since 2019

And in a rare interview last year, the presenter gushed about the professional dancer's potential parenting skills, thinking he'd make an "amazing father."

Speaking about her boyfriend, she praised: "He is an angel. He's the kindest man I've met. His temperament is very chilled and he would be an amazing father."

But the praise didn't mean that they were ready to start a family, as Stacey confessed on an episode of the Hosteing Laura Jackson podcast.

"I think I want to have kids, I'm sort of back and forth," she admitted. "I love the idea of having a gang, a unit, an us against the world. I love all that.

"And I would love to take care of someone. But I'm also quite morbid and because I've seen so much [expletive], I think what am I bringing them into?"

