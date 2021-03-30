We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Strictly Come Dancing champion Stacey Dooley looked sensational as she shared a candid snap of her on Monday wearing a linen cut-out maxi dress.

The dress was the perfect shade of pistachio green, with puff sleeves and a flattering cut-out around the waist, showing off Stacey's amazing figure.

The fabulous frock was from Hurr, a wardrobe rental platform that is popular with lots of celebrities, from the likes of Holly Willoughby, Anita Rani and Frankie Bridge.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shares a glimpse into bedroom she shares with Kevin Clifton

The platform allows you to rent a range of designer pieces so that you can look great knowing that you are shopping in a more sustainable way.

Stacey, 34, wore some simple gold bracelets to accessorise the look, letting the dress do all the talking. Her signature red hair fell perfectly around her face and she wore minimal makeup, showing off her natural beauty.

Stacey looked gorgeous in the green dress

Fans were quick to react to the dress, with one saying: "Love that dress, you look stunning in it" and another writing: "It's a yes from me."

If you're looking for a similar dress to wear this Easter weekend, we have found an amazing high-street alternative, and the best news is that it is currently on sale!

Green maxi dress, was £60 now £30, Nasty Gal

Stacey has been in the spotlight a lot recently with the launch of her new show, This Is My House. On Wednesday evening she was seen rocking an extravagant sequin dress for a night on the sofa to watch the debut episode of the show.

Sharing a boomerang on her Instagram, Stacey twirled through a sparkly curtain she had put over her door, rocking the silver, sequin number. The dress featured a vintage-inspired silhouette, an asymmetric hem, exaggerated sleeves and a thigh-high split.

Fans absolutely loved the look, with one saying: "Average Wednesday in lockdown. Sofa. Takeaway, Sequins. Loving life Stacey" whilst another wrote: "Haha brilliant! Congratulations on the last night's show premiere, Stacey."

