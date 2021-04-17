Tom Daley reveals one of son Robbie's baking habits in cute video The Olympian shares Robbie with husband Dustin Lance Black

Olympian Tom Daley has to keep his body in top condition for competitions – but that doesn't mean he can't bake with his young son Robbie.

MORE: 14 LGBTQ celebrity weddings that will melt your heart: Tom Daley, Elton John, and more…

In an adorable video shared on his Instagram Stories, Tom showed off one of his tot's little baking habits.

"So this is what happens when you bake with Robbie," he said, as the youngster held the mixing bowl to his face, drinking the delicious mixture inside.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Daley has a 'Fiesta Friday' with husband Dustin Lance Black

Making it even more adorable, smudges of chocolate could be seen around the bottom of Robbie's mouth, although he had miraculously, so far, avoided getting anything on his Octonauts pyjamas.

"Unbelievable," the Olympic bronze medallist added. Tom and husband Dustin Lance Black had Robbie in 2018, through the use of surrogacy.

Their son's name has a special meaning for the Olympian, as he is named after his father who passed away from cancer in 2011.

The diver was left a little bemused

Although the couple share numerous adorable snaps of their young son on social media, they have both decided not to post pictures of his face.

MORE: Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke thrill fans with baby news

MORE: Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black shares first pictures of baby son

In an interview on Heart Radio Tom explained: "We share glimpses of parenthood, but keep Robbie for us and our family and friends."

The tot, who adorably calls the doting father his "papa", regularly features on the diver's YouTube account, as he charts his parenting journey.

Videos have seen the father-son duo baking a wide variety of tasty goods, and major events in Robbie's life like his first Christmas or Halloween.

Back in 2018, Tom and Dustin melted hearts when they shared a picture of a then six-month old Robbie experiencing his first Christmas.

Tom is a doting father to Robbie

The heartwarming picture saw the doting fathers both in Christmas jumpers, looking down at their son, who was in a nappy, with his legs facing the camera.

"LOOK AT THOSE LEGS," Tom enthused. "Our first family Christmas. Having Robbie in our lives this year is going to be so magical, our Christmas family traditions will be passed down to another generation."

Fans shared in the festive spirit, as one wrote: "He's a lucky boy to grow up with not one but two amazing dads."

Another added: "What an awesome picture! And those legs!!! Congrats for the 3 of you and merry Christmas!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.