Al Roker was inundated with parenting praise following a recent Instagram post in which he made his son, Nick, his favourite sandwich.

The Today show co-host and weatherman, 66, is a doting dad-of-three and when he whipped up a meal for his youngest child he won his followers over too.

Al was stood in his kitchen inside his New York home where he explained to his fans that he was making Nick a breakfast sandwich.

WATCH: Al Roker makes his son his favourite meal and fans love his parenting style

He carefully placed egg, slices of bacon and American cheese onto a croissant and then proudly displayed it for the camera.

Although it was a small gesture his followers absolutely loved it with one even branding him a “super dad”.

"Best daddy ever," wrote another, while a third said: "He's so blessed to have parents to make him warm daily breakfasts."

Al supports his teenage son every way he can

The kind comments kept pouring in for Al who was also called "a great man, husband and father," and one fan even asked to be adopted by him.

Al - who recently underwent surgery for prostate cancer - has three children. Courtney is from his first marriage and Leila and Nick are with his wife, Deborah Roberts.

He often shares videos with Nick, much to the delight of his followers.

Al shares two children with his wife Deborah Roberts and has another daughter too

Al previously opened up about raising his son, who has special needs and said: "Now that he’s 17, I can tell you that, yes, he’s somewhere on the spectrum and maybe obsessive-compulsive," he told Guideposts magazine before adding: "But those labels can be frustrating; they don't begin to describe who Nick really is."

The star has praised his family for helping him make a speedy recovery following his cancer operation insisting, "great medical care and the love of friends and family. It goes a long way."

