Eamonn Holmes shares some very good news with fans The This Morning star is feeling positive!

Eamonn Holmes has been open about his ongoing health battle with chronic pain, and on Monday he had a very positive update to share.

The This Morning star took to Twitter and told his fans: "My Physio has just left, and u know what? For the first time in 5 weeks I feel good! Can't believe I'm saying that but steroid injections from last week must be kicking in too. The comeback starts here... I hope."

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes announces he is going to be a grandfather

Eamonn's followers were delighted by his progress, with one telling the 61-year-old: "Amazing. Love to hear in more detail your treatment. Lower back pain for me. 7 months and it's mentally draining and ruining my life."

A second wrote: "Glad you're feeling better Eamonn, let's hope it's the start of you getting relatively pain free."

Just last month, Eamonn revealed his ongoing chronic pain health battle with his Twitter followers.

Eamonn has spoken about his ongoing health battle on This Morning

The presenter took to social media to share his frustration at being unable to sleep, writing: "In that Twilight Zone between Night time and Morning. Anyone else find these Hours the worst.... particularly if you suffer chronic pain?"

He later spoke further about his condition on This Morning. "Those of you who follow me on social media will know, about a month ago I did something to my back, I don't know how I did it, getting into the car, getting out of a car, getting out of bed, whatever," he told viewers.

The star is being cared for by his wife, Ruth Langsford

"I've got an MRI scan, but the trouble is, everything closes for Easter, I haven't got it analysed yet, but what I do know is, I can't sleep at night."

The star then visited hospital when he found the pain too much to bear.

"The pain is absolutely worse at night," he added. "The humbling thing is when you go on social media and you talk to people who suffer from this, age isn't a barrier, where you live isn't a barrier, how much you earn isn't a barrier."

