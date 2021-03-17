Happy birthday to TV favourite Ruth Langsford, who is celebrating her 61st birthday!

The This Morning star is thought to be spending the day with husband Eamonn Holmes and their son, Jack. But on Tuesday, she revealed a very special gift she had been given ahead of her big day.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford reunites with her mum ahead of 51st birthday

Ruth shared a sweet clip showing her sat by her mum's side, wearing a protective blue face mask. She wrote: "I got to see my Mumma again... SO happy! Covid test, PPE & only allowed 1hr but it's worth it just to hold her hand. Thank you to all the staff for working so hard to make this happen."

Ruth's fans and famous friends were over the moon for the star and took to the comments section to send their love to both mother and daughter. "Wonderful. So happy for you Ruth," Emily Atack wrote. "This is everything," added Charley Webb.

Ruth with husband Eamonn and their son, Jack

"Awwwww," wrote Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha, while Lisa Snowden commented: "Sending love Ruth to you and your lovely Mumma." Kate Thornton confessed: "That's made my heart swell!"

Ruth and her beloved mum Joan were only recently reunited after being forced to spend a year apart due to coronavirus restrictions.

On Monday last week, the UK saw restrictions start to lift in the government's four-step roadmap that offers a route back to a more normal life. It included allowing care home residents to have one regular visitor, meaning Ruth was finally able to visit Joan.

The Loose Women star is very close to mum Joan

Prior to their reunion, Ruth had become visibly emotional on Loose Women as she spoke about her mother.

The panellists were debating visiting rights at care homes when Ruth tearfully shared: "This is very close to my heart as my mum has not been out of her care home since March. The biggest concern for lots of people is if they die and you haven't actually held them.

"I've seen my mum through a window, I phone her all the time, but I haven't physically touched and that's always a big concern." She continued: "I can't praise the care workers at my mum's care home enough, they are incredible. But they are doing their daily jobs and are very, very busy."

