Eamonn Holmes has cheekily responded to fan comments that he has been fat-shaming his wife, Ruth Langsford.

In an item on This Morning the couple were speaking about a new beauty treatment and fat that could form underneath the neck and chin.

Previously, on Monday's episode, Eamonn had earned complaints from viewers, after he was accused of 'fat-shaming' his wife of over ten years.

During the game, where viewers have to describe a mystery figure behind the hosts, a caller said of Kate Middleton that she was "thin and married to…" before getting cut off.

Eamonn then joked that the mystery celebrity couldn't be Ruth, due to the caller mentioning they were "thin".

The following day on Tuesday's episode, the hosts began describing how some people were afflicted with extra fat underneath their chin, with Eamonn ruffling his.

Ruth continued, saying: "It can happen to us all, and it suddenly happens, doesn't it? Haven't you found?"

As she stroked her neck, Ruth said: "One minute I'm like 'Oh, that's alright' and then suddenly, I don't know, I hit 50 and was like 'What's that?'"

Eamonn and Ruth have been married for over ten years

Eamonn interjected, jesting: "I can't make a comment on it, darling, because people online will accuse me of shaming you for some reason. So, you may read the rest of this, darling."

Ruth continued his thoughts, saying that comments were accusing Eamonn of "slamming" her.

And to throw away any possibility that viewers could think she was offended by Eamonn's comments she added that she "laughed" at his joke.

Viewers were thrilled when Eamonn and Ruth recently returned to This Morning after they departed in December, in favour of Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary.

The veteran presenters are filling in for regular presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby over the half-term. One jubilant fan tweeted to say that it was the "best thing to happen in 2021 so far!" while another simply said that it was "fantastic news."

