Eamonn Holmes lifts lid on 'intense' chronic pain battle and sleepless nights The TV star returned to the This Morning sofa on Monday

Eamonn Holmes has given fans a detailed glimpse inside his battle with chronic pain, which left him needing an MRI scan last week.

Returning to This Morning with wife Ruth Langsford on Monday, the 61-year-old spoke about the extreme pain he is suffering and his sleepless nights.

READ: Eamonn Holmes reveals he's 'hurting like hell' during physio visit

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charlotte Hawkins confirms Eamonn Holmes has left hospital

"Those of you who follow me on social media will know, about a month ago I did something to my back, I don't know how I did it, getting into the car, getting out of a car, getting out of bed, whatever," he told viewers.

MORE: Ruth Langsford looks after 'patient' Eamonn Holmes by cooking special dinner

READ: Eamonn Holmes shares positive post after detailing battle with 'chronic pain'

"I've got an MRI scan, but the trouble is, everything closes for Easter, I haven't got it analysed yet, but what I do know is, I can't sleep at night."

On Thursday, Eamonn visited the hospital for tests due to pain that became too much to handle.

"The pain is absolutely worse at night," he added. "The humbling thing is when you go on social media and you talk to people who suffer from this, age isn't a barrier, where you live isn't a barrier, how much you earn isn't a barrier."

Eamonn shared this photo from his physio session last week

His concerned wife Ruth then added: "A lot of people are struggling." Eamonn continued: "So many of you have this chronic pain situation, from all different sources. So let's talk about this, let's talk to each other, let's talk to a doctor, we hare talking to a pain expert.

MORE: Ruth Langsford shares joyous photo of herself getting COVID-19 vaccine

"I've had this a month, I hope I won't have this much longer, but there are people who have lived with chronic pain their whole lives."

Ruth interjected: "It's awful, and the fact you are tweeting on social media at three-o-clock in the morning because you can't sleep because of the pain, and there are hundreds of thousands of people who are the same. It is a really serious problem, millions of people are affected."

The TV star is married to Ruth Langsford

However, Eamonn poked fun at the situation as he joked about his wife being completely unaware of the pain he is feeling as she "sleeps through" it all.

"I am really glad the intense pain I’m in during the evening, two-o-clock, three-o-clock, four-o-clock in the morning, never affects you, darling," he teased, with Ruth hitting back: "That's because I spend all day looking after you!"

Eamonn did not stop and said: "Not once do you say, 'Are you okay, darling? Where are you going to? Why are you getting out of bed?' Nothing affects your sleep. It's a gift you have, to be able to sleep unconcerned."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.