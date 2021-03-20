Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes surprise fans with new wedding photo The presenters shared a mystery snap to Instagram

Ruth Langsford surprised fans on Saturday evening when she shared a clip of husband Eamonn Holmes dressed to the nines and ready for a wedding.

Ruth was equally glammed up in a gorgeous printed midi dress complete with a fascinator prompting many fans to believe that the husband and wife presenting duo were about to make someone's nuptials unforgettable.

Even more mind-boggling, the photo was taken inside the studio of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. "What are @eamonnholmes and I doing with @antanddec on @itvtakeaway tonight?" Ruth captioned the mysterious snap. "You'll have to wait until the End of the Show Show to find out!!"

WATCH: Ruth Langsford reveals bedroom with Eamonn Holmes

However, it turns out the presenting duo weren't attending a real wedding - it was actually for a skit on the show! The This Morning presenters were playing a part in the show's one-off revival of SM:TV sketch Chums.

The short skit also featured appearances from comedians Emily Atack and Joe Lycett and the band Steps. Actor Simon Pegg and music legend Sting also made virtual cameos via video call.

Ruth's snap of husband Eamonn puzzled fans

It was the first time Cat Deeley and Geordie duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly reunited to perform the sketch in over 20 years and saw Cat and Dec's characters tie the knot.

Ruth and Eamonn were appearing in the sketch

Fans were watching the short sketch but were left feeling nostalgic after it ended. "How did it feel the same watching this tonight as it did 20 years ago?! Loved it," one person tweeted. Another wrote: "This was so good. I loved #Chums and #SMTVLive when I was growing up."

"I love seeing everyone trying to keep it together. We should have a new episode of Chums every week!" a third added.

