There were double celebrations in Ruth Langsford's home on Wednesday as the This Morning presenter celebrated her 61st birthday as well as St Patrick's Day with husband Eamonn Holmes.

Ruth posted an entertaining video of the couple joking around with personalised finger puppets of themselves dressed in traditional Irish costume.

While the home video was focused on Ruth and Eamonn's antics and showed the mother-of-one sporting an Irish hat, their teenage son Jack inadvertently also made a cameo.

WATCH: Ruth and Eamonn's son makes cameo appearance in their home video

As the camera zoomed out, a photo frame bearing a heartwarming picture of Jack and the family's pet dog Maggie could be seen on the console table behind Ruth and Eamonn. Another framed set of photos appeared to show the TV stars striking different poses as they dressed in formalwear.

"Happy St. Patrick's Day everyone! I'm spending my birthday in lockdown with my favourite Irishman! Thanks for these brilliant finger puppets @chelseabonus @tourismireland," Ruth wrote on Instagram.

The Loose Women anchor also said in the video, "Happy St Patrick's Day!" while her husband chimed in: "And a very happy birthday to you as well, Ruthie!" "Thank you, let's dance," she said, playing with her finger puppet.

The couple welcomed their son Jack in 2002, before going on to marry in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine in 2010.

Ruth recently opened up to HELLO! about Jack flying the nest when he started university last autumn. "That first week I literally felt like I'd had my womb ripped out," she admitted. "I'm better now."

Eamonn with his 19-year-old son Jack

She added of her son: "He's being really chilled about it all and coping – he's even cooked something. So that's a good sign. He sent me a picture of his stir fry."

Ruth also admitted back in November that she couldn't bear to go into her son's empty room when he's not there. "The door's shut, because I can't bear to go in there at the moment," she said. "Maggie came up the stairs, she walked over to Jack's room, and the door's shut, and she sniffed all under the door, and I was kind of watching, and then she looked up at the door. Then she saw me, and it literally broke my heart."

